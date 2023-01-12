Woah! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's intimate scenes go viral, take a look

MUMBAI: Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is finally released in theatres on Friday, December 1. Being the most-awaited flick of 2023, Animal is also captivating good response from the moviegoers and film critics.

Also read - Animal review! Strong performances and execution definitely elevate this dragged version of father and son love story

Soon after its theatrical release, several people posted pictures and short clips from the film from inside the theatre. One such post, featuring Ranbir and Rashmika in an intimate scenes, is trending high on the internet.

In the post, the social media user shared two pictures from the song 'Hua Main', which features the two stars in an intense bedroom scene.

The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed its verdict on the film giving it an 'A' certification. The CBFC also demanded five cuts in Animal.

As per a report, that made rounds on the internet, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's 'steamy' scenes have been deleted. The report read, "Modified the intimate visuals of Vijay and Zoya by deleting the close-up shots at TCR 02:28:51 mins. approx."

Bankrolled by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in key roles. It is said to be one of the longest Indian films made.

The film traces the life of Vijay who has a complex relationship with his father Balbir Singh and will go to any extent to make him happy. Animal is reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore.

Also read - Must Read! Enjoying the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Here are 5 times Ranbir Kapoor proved his mettle with his performance, check it out

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar opposite Shraddha Kapoor, which was a commercial success at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - India TV