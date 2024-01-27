Woah! Ranbir Kapoor receives an adorable fan-made picture with Raha Kapoor; His reaction is incredible!

MUMBAI: In 2023, Ranbir Kapoor's career as an actor took off. Sandeep Reddy Vanga became an overnight sensation thanks to his directing. With Sanju being his last big-box office hit in 2018, Ranbir felt relieved that Animal was a success. After that, all of his movies were box-office disasters or did poorly.

With the success of Animal, Ranbir's fame skyrocketed, and he was acclaimed as one of the best actors in the entertainment industry. Another noteworthy year of 2023 was when Ranbir eventually gave the media a glimpse of his daughter Raha's face. Ranbir received a hand-drawn portrait of himself and his daughter Raha from a fan recently. The actor thanked the fan for the lovely present and politely received the photo.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor's vanity van was approached by a female fan. The fan seemed to be quite intimidated by Ranbir's presence, but the Animal star invited her to have a seat. Afterwards, she sent Ranbir a sketch of himself with his daughter Raha.

It came with a cute message attached as well. When Ranbir saw the sketch, he appeared to be very thrilled. He hugged the fan after reading the note. Additionally, he struck up a photo with the fan who was sporting a T-shirt featuring a print of her and Ranbir Kapoor.

In 2024, there is no release date for Ranbir. However, he has a few significant plans planned for the upcoming years. It is now known that Ranbir Kapoor will feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film, Love & War. Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir will co-star in the film with his wife Alia Bhatt.

According to rumors, he would also portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. In the follow-up to Animal, Animal Park, Ranbir will also appear. The actor reportedly signed on to star in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming movie.

