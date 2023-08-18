WOAH! Rani Mukerji’s video about lip-sync goes viral; netizens say, “She ended some stars”

Rani Mukerji’s recent statement about lip-sync goes viral. Netizens troll the young actors. Read on to know more...
Rani Mukerji

MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji is one actress who doesn’t hesitate before giving a statement. Recently, a video of the actress from an interaction has gone viral on social media, and while she is being praised, netizens are trolling the young actors.

So, a few weeks ago, Karan Johar at the success meet of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had spoken about how challenging is lip-sync and Alia Bhatt went to Shah Rukh Khan to learn how to lip-sync perfectly.

During the interaction, giving the example of what Karan had said, Rani was asked about the art of lip-sync and what’s the challenge in it. To this the actress replied, “There’s no challenge, play a song and I will do lip-sync now.”

Well, netizens are trolling the young actors. A netizen tweeted, “Rani is real Rani. Thing is new age actors r so mediocre that the directors have started hyping even this !!! Actors r finding difficult to lip sync wow woww It's like saying coders r finding it difficult to write a code to print 1 to 10! Phir kahe ke coder ho tum?”

Another Twitter user wrote, “The queen slayed the current lot and how!” One more netizen tweeted, “Thank God ,she said it openly...these gen z wanna portray everything like it's so challenging....” Check out the tweets below...

 
Talking about Rani’s films, the actress was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway which was a successful venture. Her performance in it was appreciated a lot. Currently, Rani has no film in her kitty, but we are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to know which will be her next movie.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

