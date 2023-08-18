WOAH! Rani Mukerji’s video about lip-sync goes viral; netizens say, “She ended some stars”

MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji is one actress who doesn’t hesitate before giving a statement. Recently, a video of the actress from an interaction has gone viral on social media, and while she is being praised, netizens are trolling the young actors.

So, a few weeks ago, Karan Johar at the success meet of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had spoken about how challenging is lip-sync and Alia Bhatt went to Shah Rukh Khan to learn how to lip-sync perfectly.

During the interaction, giving the example of what Karan had said, Rani was asked about the art of lip-sync and what’s the challenge in it. To this the actress replied, “There’s no challenge, play a song and I will do lip-sync now.”

Well, netizens are trolling the young actors. A netizen tweeted, “Rani is real Rani. Thing is new age actors r so mediocre that the directors have started hyping even this !!! Actors r finding difficult to lip sync wow woww It's like saying coders r finding it difficult to write a code to print 1 to 10! Phir kahe ke coder ho tum?”

Another Twitter user wrote, “The queen slayed the current lot and how!” One more netizen tweeted, “Thank God ,she said it openly...these gen z wanna portray everything like it's so challenging....” Check out the tweets below...



Talking about Rani’s films, the actress was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway which was a successful venture. Her performance in it was appreciated a lot. Currently, Rani has no film in her kitty, but we are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to know which will be her next movie.

