Woah! Rani Mukerji spills beans on the Mardaani 3 plot; says ‘I have tasted blood’

MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji of Yash Raj Films reveals Mardaani 3 plot is currently being developed. Rani only has a successful franchise to her name as an actor. She portrays Shivani Shivaji Roy, a tough and daring police officer in Mardaani, who goes up against predatory male criminals who prey on women. In 2019, a follow-up to the 2014 film Mardaani was released.

Rani revealed, “Mardaani 3 is in the ideation stage. Once YRF has a great and concrete story idea, it will get into the scripting stage. I’m excited to see how it shapes up as I am crossing my fingers because I would love to play the part of Shivani.”

She further added, “When I did Mardaani 2, I was quite nervous because I had never done a sequel before. I was like how will it happen? Because I leave my characters behind each time a film gets over and I don’t know if I will be able to reprise that part again. With Mardaani 2, I was surprised that I enjoyed reprising the part. So now I have tasted blood. I want to reprise it again in 3.”

According to Rani, Mardaani 3 script needs to be extraordinary because people anticipate a lot from this franchise and would want to witness an excitingly original plot.

Rani mentioned, “I will be very happy and excited if the Mardaani 3 script comes about really something that we would make a film. Because I, as an actor always believe that we don’t want to do a film because it sounds good. We need to do a film when the script is good and when we want to make a film which is making a difference.”

She also talks about film’s script, “With Mardaani 3 we can’t make a film if the story does not have that substance. It has to be something that people relate to today, the girls find it empowering. Only then we can do Mardaani 3. We can’t do it just because it sounds exciting. So I am hoping if they can crack a really good script, I would just like to get on with it.”

The last time we saw Rani Mukerji in Ashima Chibber's Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway. It is a story of an immigrant mother fighting against all difficulties to regain custody of her children is depicted. In the film, Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya all had significant roles.

