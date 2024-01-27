Woah! Ranveer Singh Initiates Talks with Top South Directors for Potential Collaborations

MUMBAI: Following the success of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' with Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh is actively seeking opportunities to work with top directors from the South Indian film industry. Initiating discussions with renowned filmmakers, Ranveer is keen on exploring diverse genres and collaborating with talented directors. Here's an overview of his potential collaborations:

Atlee: Atlee is at the top of Ranveer Singh's list, and discussions have taken place over multiple calls. Atlee is currently working on the script for his next film, and Ranveer has expressed interest in a possible collaboration. A meeting between the two is expected soon.

Nelson: Ranveer has had several meetings with Nelson, the director of 'Jailer.' While the possibility of a Hindi film debut is open-ended, discussions are ongoing, and Nelson is considering 'Jailer 2' before deciding on the Hindi project.

AR Murugadoss: AR Murugadoss recently narrated an action film to Ranveer Singh. The actor liked the subject and will decide on his next project after completing scheduled meetings. A decision on the collaboration with Murugadoss is expected in a fortnight.

Prasanth Varma: Ranveer Singh will be meeting Prasanth Varma, the director of 'HanuMan,' in the coming week. The nature of the meeting and whether it involves a specific project or a fresh subject is yet to be disclosed.

Lokesh Kanagaraj: Lokesh Kanagaraj, director of an upcoming film led by Rajinikanth, has met Ranveer Singh to discuss a potential cameo role. The details of the role and the collaboration are currently under consideration.

Basil Joseph: Basil Joseph is working on 'Shaktimaan' with Sony Pictures India and plans to start the film in the second half of 2025. Meetings between Ranveer and Basil Joseph are ongoing, emphasizing the importance of perfection for this passion project.

Talks are underway for a collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Dil Raju, involving a top Telugu director. The success of directors like Atlee and Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Hindi cinema has fueled interest in cross-industry collaborations.

Ranveer Singh, known for his versatility, aims to explore the commercial space of cinema and deliver captivating cinematic experiences. While 'Don 3' is in the writing stage, these potential collaborations with South Indian directors add an exciting dimension to Ranveer's upcoming projects.

Credit: Pinkvilla