Woah! Rashmika Mandanna has become a NATIONAL CRUSH and force to RECON WITH in Bollywood just a short span of time; Read on to know who she is…

MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna who started her career with South India cinema and emerged into Bollywood, can easily be declared as the national crush! She is the talk of the town for her beauty and humbleness, and her fans keep praising her on Social media.

She is all set to spread her wings across the nation, across various language industries. Rashmika Mandanna has become a force to reckon with in just a matter of five years since her debut. The actress made her entry into films with the super hit Kirik Party in 2016, and there's no looking back after that. Her lineup now consists of films from almost all languages, with a Pan-India reach to cater to.

Rashmika has bagged her 2nd film, Goodbye, even before her debut film, Mission Majnu is released. In Goodbye, the 24-year old actress has bagged a prestigious role to play Amitabh Bachchan's daughter. Rashmika's pan-India appeal is tremendous given the fact that her south films are revered delightfully across India. She is also ready to foray into Bollywood with two back-to-back Hindi films.

Recently, in a list put down by Forbes magazine, Rashmika was even termed as the 'Most Influential Actress' in the South cinema. The Pan India actress currently enjoys a fan following of roughly 25 Million followers across platforms, which is higher than most of the Bollywood actresses.

She is all set to do the next project Pushpa with Allu Arjun, which will be releasing this December.

Rashmika has also bagged many brands under her because of her super fandom and down to earth nature which is adored and admired by everyone.

