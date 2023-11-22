Woah! Rashmika Mandanna teaches Telugu to Ranbir Kapoor while promoting Animal

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted out and about in Mumbai recently while promoting their upcoming film, Animal. A paparazzo, whose mother tongue was Telugu, asked Ranbir to try speaking in the language.
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted out and about in Mumbai recently while promoting their upcoming film, Animal. A paparazzo, whose mother tongue was Telugu, asked Ranbir to try speaking in the language. 

In a video that surfaced online, the actor immediately quipped, “Andariki namaskaram (namate to everyone),” before asking how the paparazzi knew the language. Rashmika, who made a career out of acting in Telugu movies, stepped in to teach him a new greeting. She teaches him how to say, “Nenu bagunanu, meeru baagunara (I am well, how are you?)”

Ranbir and the team of Animal were recently guests on Balakrishna’s talk show, Unstoppable. While there, the Bollywood actor enacted the Tollywood actor’s famous dialogue from his film Legend. 

“Flute jinka mundu udu, simham mundu kadu,” he said on the show. He also pulled Rashmika’s leg and asked her to choose between him and her rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda. 

Ranbir also revealed that the whole unit kept trying to guess the story of Pushpa: The Rule. He also shook a leg to the song Paisa Vasool while on the show.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. 

The film’s trailer will be released on November 23 and it will hit screens on December 1 this year in multiple languages. After this film, Sandeep will work with Prabhas for Spirit and an untitled film with Allu Arjun.

Rashmika has numerous projects lined up, including the much-awaited sequel of Pushpa. She will soon be seen in films titled Rainbow and Girlfriend, apart from a project in Hindi. Shooting for both Rainbow and Pushpa are currently in progress.

