WOAH! Raveena Tandon arranges 300 oxygen cylinders for Delhi amid Covid-19 crises; read more 

MUMBAI: The devastating second wave of Coronavirus has left people struggling. The healthcare system is buckling as there is a strain on medical resources with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. People on social media have been amplifying SOS messages from patients about the shortage of hospital beds, COVID medicines, oxygen supplies. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, a few Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help in whatever way they can. Raveena Tandon has been arranging for oxygen cylinders, and has been doing her best trying to respond to those reaching out to her on social media.

Raveena Tandon has set up a team and they are helping in arranging for oxygen cylinders for those who are in need. She said that while rich people have been paying for treatments, injections, the common man is struggling. “It is so disheartening. Hence, we have friends and volunteers pan India who are responding to requests daily. From oxygen kits to oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators, we are trying to put together everything possible,” she said. She urged people to come forward and help if they can, during this crucial hour.

Raveena Tandon has helped arrange for 300 oxygen cylinders for Delhi, and said that since hospitals are charging a huge amount, she and her team have been arranging oxygen cylinders for those who may be unable to afford it. “Hospitals are charging a bomb so we are arranging for oxygen cylinders that can directly be sent to those who may not afford it. We have been in touch with cops and NGOs to break the chain and operate smoothly. Our first lot that is ready for transport for Delhi includes 300 oxygen cylinders,” she said.

Many Bollywood celebrities have been contributing to fight the COVID-19 crisis. Priyanka Chopra has started a fundraiser to help India and has also been sharing information about COVID-19 resources, while Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna donated 100 oxygen concentrators.

