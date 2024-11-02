Woah! Raveena Tandon Opens Up About Refusing Shah Rukh Khan-Malaika Arora's Iconic Song Chaiyya Chaiyya: Here's Why

MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently disclosed the rationale behind her refusal to participate in the celebrated song "Chaiyya Chaiyya" alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora. While discussing her decision, Raveena candidly expressed concerns about potential typecasting and reflected on her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent conversation with BBC Asian Network, Raveena revealed that she was initially offered the opportunity to feature in "Chaiyya Chaiyya" following the success of her song "Sheher Ki Ladki." She recounted being approached by Shah Rukh Khan, who informed her about Mani Ratnam's interest in discussing the song for their project.

Despite her desire to collaborate with Mani Ratnam, Raveena admitted feeling conflicted about accepting another item song, fearing potential stereotyping. She elaborated on her dilemma, emphasizing the prevalent issue of typecasting in the industry during that era.

Reflecting on her decision in hindsight, Raveena acknowledged the song's enduring legacy but affirmed her belief in the concept of parallel lives. She explained that while she recognized the song's undeniable appeal, she prioritized avoiding potential pigeonholing in her career trajectory.

Furthermore, Raveena disclosed that she had declined roles in several films featuring Shah Rukh Khan, including "Darr," "Desi Babu English Men," and "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai." Despite turning down these opportunities, she expressed admiration for Shah Rukh Khan's warmth and talent.

In addition to her insights into her past career decisions, Raveena provided updates on her current projects. She discussed her recent appearance in the web series "Karmma Calling," directed by Ruchi Narain, and her upcoming role in the film "Welcome To The Jungle," directed by Ahmed Khan, where she reunites with actor Akshay Kumar after a hiatus.

"Karmma Calling," which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26th, showcases Raveena Tandon in the central role of Indrani Kothari. The series, an adaptation of the American show "Revenge," explores the complexities of the affluent world, offering audiences a unique and engaging narrative.

In anticipation of her role's reception, Raveena expressed excitement about portraying a character as dynamic as Indrani Kothari and emphasized the series' exploration of various societal facets.

