Woah! Ravi Kishan reveals his shocking experiences working with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, read more

MUMBAI: Ravi Kishan started his career in Hindi cinema almost at the same time as Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, the actor recalled how Akshay and Shah Rukh have always been supremely dedicated towards their work. He also said that both the stars don’t want to die in oblivion.

Speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Ravi recalled an incident from the sets of the 1996 film Army when Shah Rukh reached the sets with a high fever. But since he was so dedicated towards his work, he never complained.

“We were shooting the climax song of Army at Mehboob Studio. Shah Rukh had a 103 fever and even with that fever, he came and sat on the set. He didn’t even have a big role in the film. It was a cameo role. Still, he watched the shoot with full commitment. His eyes had that attitude of do or die,” shared Ravi Kishan.

The actor added that Akshay Kumar has a similar attitude towards his work. “Both of them do not want to die as unknowns. (They think) I have come to the earth for some reason and have been blessed with so much talent. So, when I die, the country will know, the world will know,” said Ravi while adding that he has tried to imbibe a similar attitude.

Ravi Kishan has worked with Akshay Kumar in films like Zakhmi Dil, Keemat, Aan and Phir Hera Pheri. With Shah Rukh Khan, he has shared the screen in Army.

Ravi will now be seen in Mission Raniganj, that will hit theatres on October 6. The film, based on the Raniganj coalfield mine collapse of 1989 in West Bengal, stars Akshay and Parineeti Chopra.

