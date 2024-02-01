Woah! Remember Bobby Deol's brother in the movie Animal? Saurabh Sachdeva was an acting teacher to THESE famous actors, check it out

MUMBAI : Animal, the movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role has really created a strong buzz among the fans and the audience. The movie is directed by the ‘Kabir Singh’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has become one of the biggest releases of the year.

The teaser and the songs of the movie had successfully created a solid hype all over the social media while the fans were eagerly looking forward to watching the movie as they were excited after watching the amazing trailer.

After the release of the movie, the audience got into a hype of another level as they all got to watch some amazing action sequences. Even the performances of all actors contributed to the success of the movie. Praises and appreciation for the cast of the movie has been doing rounds on the internet and the movie has crossed 800cr+ in collection worldwide.

Now while there are performances of lead actors being appreciated, there are also actors that grabbed the attention of the fans and one of them was Saurabh Sachdeva who played the brother of Bobby Deol.

What people might not know yet is that the actor is also an acting teacher and has taught the skill to many known and loved actors. Let's take a look at the list of some actors who were once a student to Saurabh Sachdeva.

Rana Daggupati

Starting his career in the year 2010 with the Telugu movie Leader, the actor has played significant roles in South and Hindi movie industry. The actor got major recognition after the mega blockbuster movie Baahubali (both 1 and 2). Rana is an actor and a producer who was last seen in Rana Naidu and will be seen once again in the upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD.

Varun Dhawan

The actor is loved for comedy, action and emotional roles. Varun is known for his swag and personality. The actor started his acting career with the movie Student Of The Year which also featured Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt as debutants. Varun has a successful career in acting with a huge fan base.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha is one of the biggest names in Hindi film industry today. The has been spreading the magic on screen with her acting skills, starting from the movie Oye Lucky Lucky Oye! The actress is loved for role in the Fukrey franchise.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan majorly works in South movie industry, starting his acting career with the movie Second Show. Dulquer is the son of the famous actor Mammootty and his movie Sita Ramam earned him a lot of recognition. In the movie, the actor was paired opposite Mrunal Thakur. Dulquer is not just an actor but is also a playback singer and film producer.

Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri was also a part of Animal where Saurabh Sachdeva played a pivotal role too. With the release of the movie, Tripti has been enjoying the fame and love from her fans who love to call her 'Bhabhi 2'. The actress gained a huge amount of recognition with her role in Animal but even before that, she was loved in her movies like Laila Majnu, Qala and Bulbul.

This was the list of some actors who were once a student to Saurabh Sachdeva. Who is your favourite actor from the list? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.



