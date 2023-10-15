Woah! Richa Chadha once asked for a female co-writer to work on a film on motherhood, here's what happened

Richa Chadha has said that a lot goes into her zeroing on film projects. In an interview with India Today, the actor revealed a recent incident when she said no to a film on motherhood, which had a young, male director, but no female co-writer.
“I've got offered a script recently by a boy who was under 30. He wrote a script about motherhood. So I asked him whether he has a female co-writer or a director, what is he gonna do. He said, ‘Ya, we’ll look at a female director, but I think I know women. I asked him what his research on this. He said, ‘Actually, I have a mother.’ So when I sensed that I'll be the smartest person on set, and I have to crack the whip on everyone to get them to do their own jobs, I said no,” Richa said in the interview.

Richa also explained why she doesn't want to be the smartest person on a film set anymore. “How am I going to grow if the person sitting next to me is going to rely on my brains, my intelligence, my character, my abilities, my talent? It has to work both ways, no?,” Richa said in the same interview.

Richa was last seen in Mrigadeep Lamba's buddy comedy Fukrey 3, which has emerged as a box office hit. She also had a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj's whodunit Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley. 

Richa will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Heeramandi on Netflix India. The show will mark her reunion with the maverick filmmaker 10 years after Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela. Richa also recently wrapped up her international debut film, Aaina, an Indo-British production.

Richa is also busy building her production house with husband and actor Ali Fazal. They will soon drop the teaser of a documentary on their wedding from last year. The two tied the knot after delaying their ceremony a couple of times owing to the pandemic.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

