Woah! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani advance booking begins, THIS many tickets are sold out already

Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles. They are well supported by Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra among many others.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 18:42
movie_image: 
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI: Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles. They are well supported by Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra among many others. 

Also read - Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani posters: While Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in desi avatar; Ranveer Singh's look offers nothing new

The romantic family drama is just a day away from release and things are gradually but surely heating up for the film. The advance bookings for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani began on Monday and by the end of Wednesday, the film has sold 31,000 tickets in top 3 national chains for the opening day.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has sold 31,000 tickets as at 11:59pm on 26th July, 2023. PVR is the leading multiplex chain with around 17,000 ticket sales. Inox and Cinepolis follow suit with around 9,000 and 5,000 tickete respectively. 

With a day more to go, it is expected that this Ranveer-Alia starrer will sell around 60 - 75 thousand tickets in advance, in the top 3 multiplex chains. These numbers would keep it well poised to collect around Rs 11 - 14 crores nett. 

In the current market scenario, these numbers are not bad to begin with, but for a Karan Johar directorial with two a-listers, the opening expected was slightly higher. Nonetheless, with no significant competition for the next couple of weeks, it should hold well provided it finds appreciation. It is to be noted that bookings for the Karan Johar directorial are pretty good internationally.

Alia Bhatt is on the crest of a wave with a string of successful films behind her. Ranveer Singh hasn't had a good stint at the movies recently. While Alia will look to carry on with her glory run, Ranveer Singh will look to get back to winning ways. 

Karan Johar has had a 25 year success streak and he would want to carry on with it, although the conditions are not as favourable as they used to be. The viewers have become more critical and less apologetic.

Also read - Entertaining! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer looks like a rom-com with a touch of drama in it

The units of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have been received well. The trailer and the songs have struck a chord. But what eventually matters is whether the film is able to leave a mark or not.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla

Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Shabana Azmi Dharmendra Jaya Bachchan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 18:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Abhimanyu and Akshara are brilliant but it's Abhinav's character who gave a new lease of life to their story, I can't take that from Jay Soni, explains ace TV producer Rajan Shahi
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running show on Star Plus.The show has been...
Junooniyatt: Drama Alert! Jahaan and Seerat get closer, Ellahi left confused!
MUMBAI: Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Wow! Shweta Bachchan gifts something special to Ranveer Singh, latter reacts
MUMBAI:  Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released in theatres tomorrow, July 28...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Prachi Jenika Purohit roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s show Gauna ek Pratha
MUMBAI: Many television serials have been launched on Shemaroo Umang and the audience are loving each show.One such...
Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! This is when the new season will go on -air
MUMBAI:  Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.The talent on...
Pooja Bhatt turns Director for a special audition task at BIGG BOSS OTT 2
MUMBAI : Get ready for some real excitement inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house! Remember how the ticket to the finale...
Recent Stories
SHWETA BACHCHAN
Wow! Shweta Bachchan gifts something special to Ranveer Singh, latter reacts
Latest Video
Related Stories
SHWETA BACHCHAN
Wow! Shweta Bachchan gifts something special to Ranveer Singh, latter reacts
Tamanna Bhatia
Exclusive! “If Tom Cruise can perform stunts at the age of 60, I would want to dance even when I am 60” Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamanna Bhatia
Exclusive! “My Instagram notifications were not stopping” Tamanna Bhatia on getting lot of love for Kaavaalaa
“killing it on the runway”
Aww! Arjun Rampal shares a ramp walk video of daughter Myra, says “killing it on the runway”
dharma production
Exclusive! Sharvari Wagh to romance Lakshya Lalwani in Dharma Productions next
Vedika Bhandari r
Hotness Alert! Here are times actress Vedika Bhandari left fans breathless with her hotness