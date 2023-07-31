Woah! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt rubbish the separation rumours with their respective spouses with style, take a look

MUMBAI: Of late, there has been immense focus on the marriages of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Kangana Ranaut has indirectly taken a dig at the former couple.

She said he did the wedding only because he was promised a trilogy by the 'Papa'. Netizens have inferred that she is referring to Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt here. Today, all limits were crossed when she hinted that a baby was just a promotional trick. Netizens are livid at how she has even indirectly dragged infant Raha Kapoor in this mess.

On the other hand, sudden speculations keep on surfacing on social media about the status of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's marriage. A random Twitter user said that she is planning to move to Hollywood.

Every time, any of them was spotted solo stories began on how their marriage has hit a rocky patch. But the two couples are beating such rubbish like pros. It seems people told Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to take legal action but the two have maintained silence. But this is how they beat the rumours about their separation.

Ranbir Kapoor turned up at the special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Even Karisma Kapoor was present. Neetu Kapoor posted a pic praising the movie. This was after Kangana Ranaut hinted at an actress who was snubbed by the husband's family. We can see him holding her hand after they exited the screening of RARKPK.

Karisma Kapoor also attended the screening. She posted a loved-up pic with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt went to pick up Ranbir Kapoor at the airport after he returned from Delhi. He had gone there for the Kunal Rawat show in India Couture Week 2023.

These two have also been beating gossip like pros. Deepika Padukone has been promoting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Tongues started wagging after she did not wish him on his birthday on social media. Yesterday, she wore RS customized jacket for a movie date with Ranveer Singh.

She also went for the party at the residence of Karan Johar. Fans were happy to see Deepika Padukone relaxing her head on the arms of her man when they exited in the car.

We saw how Ranveer Singh kissed Deepika Padukone in the middle of his ramp walk in the Manish Malhotra show.

We can see how the two couples are screaming loudly that they are in love in front of the world. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have been lauded for their performances in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

