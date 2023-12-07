WOAH! Rumoured lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted doing some PDA – Pics Inside

MUMBAI :Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been in the news for the past few months because of their rumoured relationship. The actors are in Spain right now and recently attended a concert together. But now, a few pictures of Aditya and Ananya have gone viral on social media in which they are seen doing some PDA.

The pictures have been shared by Manav Manglani who is one of the most popular paparazzi in the industry. Check out the pictures below...

Well, netizens are not very happy with this pairing. A netizen commented, “No way i will vomit. Can't he find a smart girl. Kya majboori thi aditya.” Another Instagram user wrote, “He definitely deserves better.” One more netizen commented, “Ye sab kya dekhna pad raha hai.” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Aditya and Ananya; do you guys like them as a pair? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about their movies, Ananya Panday has Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Vikramaditya Motwane’s next. She will also be making her OTT series debut with Call Me Bae, and reportedly has a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Meanwhile, Aditya was recently seen in The Night Manager – Part 2, and everyone has been praising his performance in the series, He will next be seen in Metro… In Dino opposite Sara Ali Khan. The movie is slated to hit the big screens in 2024.

