WOAH! Rumoured lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted doing some PDA – Pics Inside

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s pictures from Spain have made it to the social media. The rumoured couple were seen doing some PDA there.
MUMBAI :Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been in the news for the past few months because of their rumoured relationship. The actors are in Spain right now and recently attended a concert together. But now, a few pictures of Aditya and Ananya have gone viral on social media in which they are seen doing some PDA.

 The pictures have been shared by Manav Manglani who is one of the most popular paparazzi in the industry. Check out the pictures below...

 

 

Well, netizens are not very happy with this pairing. A netizen commented, “No way i will vomit. Can't he find a smart girl. Kya majboori thi aditya.” Another Instagram user wrote, “He definitely deserves better.” One more netizen commented, “Ye sab kya dekhna pad raha hai.” Check out the comments below...


Also Read:  Whoa! Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur confirm dating each other? Rumored couple attend Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain

What do you have to say about Aditya and Ananya; do you guys like them as a pair? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about their movies, Ananya Panday has Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Vikramaditya Motwane’s next. She will also be making her OTT series debut with Call Me Bae, and reportedly has a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Meanwhile, Aditya was recently seen in The Night Manager – Part 2, and everyone has been praising his performance in the series, He will next be seen in Metro… In Dino opposite Sara Ali Khan. The movie is slated to hit the big screens in 2024.

Also Read:  Wow! Not only Ananya Panday, but 3 more cameos to look forward to in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

