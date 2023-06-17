WOAH! Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan wears a t-shirt worth Rs 2 lakh; netizens troll the star kid, “2 lakh me pura dukan ka new stock aajayega”

MUMBAI :Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is yet to make his Hindi film debut, but he still grabs everyone's attention whenever he makes a public appearance. The star kid was recently spotted at a theatre in Mumbai. He was there to watch his father’s film Adipurush.



Well, if you follow Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, you would know that the latter has started a clothing brand, and reportedly one of the t-shirts of the brand with an X mark on it, costs around Rs. 2 lakh.



Ibrahim was seen wearing the t-shirt at the screening, and netizens are trolling him for the same. A netizen commented, “Is jacket ki agr maine apne papa se boli to 2 lakh to ni pr 2 laat jarur padh sakti hai.” Another Instagram user commented, “2 lakh me pura dukan ka new stock aajayega fir usko sell karke 5 lakhs kama lenge.” One more netizen commented, “2 lakh ka aisa konsa exotic material h ismee.” Check out the comments below...

Whatever the trolls say, Ibrahim was for sure looking very handsome as usual.



Talking about Adipurush, while the film has taken a bumper opening at the box office, it has received negative reviews and even the word of mouth is poor. Saif’s performance in the film is being appreciated, but the audience is not very happy with his look. We wonder what Ibrahim has to say about the film.



