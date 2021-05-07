WOAH! Salman Khan comes forward to donate Rs 1,500 to 25,000 film industry workers amid the second wave of COVID-19

MUMBAI: Bollywood has reunited to extend support to all those affected by the second wave of COVID-19. Salman Khan has extended financial support to Bollywood workers, which includes technicians, make-up artists, stuntmen and spotboys.

He will be donating Rs 1500 each to 25,000 workers. Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari confirmed the same by saying, “We have sent Salman Khan a list of names of the people in need and he has agreed to deposit the money.” BN Tiwari also added that a list of 35,000 senior citizen workers has been sent to Yash Raj Films and they have agreed to help in principle. The production house will be paying Rs 5000 and a monthly ration for a family of four. Both, Salman and YRF will go through the list and verify the account details and then deposit the money.

Recently, Salman Khan distributed food packets to frontline warriors through his philanthropic initiative. The actor had started the initiative with Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal and they arranged for meal kits for nearly 5,000 frontline workers which includes police personnel and health care workers.

The actor will soon be seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, which is scheduled to hit the screens on the occasion of Eid on May 13. Salman Khan Films, the actor’s production house had recently shared in a statement that they will donate earnings from the film towards COVID relief.

Last year too, Salman Khan had transferred funds into the accounts of daily wage workers from the film industry. He had made a payment of Rs 3,000 each to the daily wage workers of the film industry and had promised to transfer more funds later.

Credits: TOI