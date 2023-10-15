Woah! Salman Khan laughed when Sonakshi Sinha revealed the amount of her first salary, asked her to buy him a gift

Sonakshi Sinha was still in college when she landed her first job and even though her father Shatrughan Sinha was a film star and politician, she was very proud of her job and the money she made from it.
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha was still in college when she landed her first job and even though her father Shatrughan Sinha was a film star and politician, she was very proud of her job and the money she made from it. 

In a recent interview, Sonakshi recalled how she found herself in her first job as an usher and ran into Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan there. 

The Dabangg actor shared that she was still in college when she got a job through her fashion designing course at the Lakme Fashion Week.

“My first job as a volunteer from college, my salary was Rs 3000 for those five days of fashion week and I was an usher,” she shared with Mashable India. 

As a part of her job, it was her duty to guide people to their seats and it just so happened that for one of the shows, Salman and Arbaaz were in attendance.

She recalled, “Salman asked, ‘What are you doing here?’ He asked, ‘You’re getting paid or no?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘How much?'” As soon as she told Salman about her salary, he started laughing and asked her to buy him a gift from her earning. “I said, ‘Rs 3000.’ He started laughing at me and said, ‘Buy me a gift.’ Till date I haven’t given him a gift because I was like what do I give Salman Khan in Rs 3000,” she shared.

It was during this chance meeting that Arbaaz told Sonakshi that he is working on something and she would be perfect for it. A year and a half later, Salman and Arbaaz called Sonakshi for Dabangg that became her debut film.

Sonakshi said that she had no inkling towards becoming an actor but as soon as she landed on the set of the film, she started enjoying the process.

Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Dabangg won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video
