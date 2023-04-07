WOAH! Salman Khan wants to revive Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah? Netizens say, “I think he should have done that long before”

MUMBAI: A few years ago, it was announced that Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be teaming up for a movie titled Inshallah and Alia Bhatt was roped in to play the female lead in it. However, just a few days before the shoot, Salman and SLB reportedly had fallout and the former opted out of it.

Inshallah was put on a backburner and SLB went ahead and made Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt. A few weeks ago, at an award function, Salman also joked about Inshallah in front of the filmmaker and the actress.

Now, reportedly, after the disastrous response to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman has reached out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and wants to revive Inshallah. Well, Salman’s fans are quite happy with his news.

A netizen commented, “Ye kaam pehle hi kardeta.” Another Instagram user wrote, “After watching Radhe and Kisi ka Bhai...I think he should have done that long before.” One more netizen commented, “Good jaldi se bas ye insha'Allah film sign kr leni Chahiye or ye Sanjay Leela sir ki or Salman bhai ki career ki best film hogi.” Check out the comments below...



Do you also feel that Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali should revive Inshallah? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about other films of Salman, the actor currently has only one film lined up, Tiger 3. The movie will release on Diwali this year, and his fans have been waiting to know which will be his next film after Tiger 3.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.