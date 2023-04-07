WOAH! Salman Khan wants to revive Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah? Netizens say, “I think he should have done that long before”

Reportedly, Salman Khan has approached Sanjay Leela Bhansali to revive Inshallah. Here’s what netizens have to say about it...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 17:03
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: A few years ago, it was announced that Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be teaming up for a movie titled Inshallah and Alia Bhatt was roped in to play the female lead in it. However, just a few days before the shoot, Salman and SLB reportedly had fallout and the former opted out of it.

Inshallah was put on a backburner and SLB went ahead and made Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt. A few weeks ago, at an award function, Salman also joked about Inshallah in front of the filmmaker and the actress.

Also Read: What! Arshad Warsi finally opens up on losing Bigg Boss to Salman Khan, says “I could not do the next season as…”

Now, reportedly, after the disastrous response to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman has reached out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and wants to revive Inshallah. Well, Salman’s fans are quite happy with his news.

A netizen commented, “Ye kaam pehle hi kardeta.” Another Instagram user wrote, “After watching Radhe and Kisi ka Bhai...I think he should have done that long before.” One more netizen commented, “Good jaldi se bas ye insha'Allah film sign kr leni Chahiye or ye Sanjay Leela sir ki or Salman bhai ki career ki best film hogi.” Check out the comments below...


Do you also feel that Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali should revive Inshallah? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about other films of Salman, the actor currently has only one film lined up, Tiger 3. The movie will release on Diwali this year, and his fans have been waiting to know which will be his next film after Tiger 3.

Also Read: OMG! Did Salman Khan play cupid between ex Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan? Netizens seem to think so after a video of the trio goes viral

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Salman Khan Sanjay Leela Bhansali Inshallah Alia Bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi Tiger 3 Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Antim Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 17:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Oh No! Pandya house to be sold soon, Dhara stands worried
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Junooniyat: Drama Alert! Jahaan is to come back to India despite the consequences!
MUMBAI:  Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Katha Ankahee: Interesting! Katha suspicious of Vanya’s motives
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare struggles to do the stunts in the show
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.Later,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fun! Ishaan gets angry with Savi for breaking the glass, Savi runs away
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi and Ishaan’s nok-jhok begins, Isha calls Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Ajay Devgn
Whoa! Ajay Devgn buys 5 office units costing a staggering Rs 45 crores in Mumbai
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ajay Devgn
Whoa! Ajay Devgn buys 5 office units costing a staggering Rs 45 crores in Mumbai
Sajid Nadiadwala
Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kabir Khan directorial and Kartik Aaryan starrer to be titled 'Chandu Champion' to release in June on Eid 2024
Ranveer Singh
WOW! Trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani impresses; netizens say, “This movie has all the elements to become a blockbuster”
Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif
Must Read! As reportedly Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif opt out of Jee Le Zaraa, we list down actresses who can replace them in the movie
Tina Ambani
Must Read! Tina Ambani appears before ED after husband Anil Ambani in connection with Foreign Exchange violation case
Shah Rukh Khan
OMG! Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident on set in Los Angeles, rushed to the hospital and undergoes surgery