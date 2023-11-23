Woah! Salman Khan's bodyguard shoves a man away with force while the actor hurriedly rushes to his car, take a look at the viral video

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s security tackled a man breaking security to meet the superstar at the Mumbai airport. On Wednesday, the Tiger 3 star was seen returning from Goa after attending IFFI.

Salman was surrounded by not only his own team of bodyguards but also the Y+ security team that was alloted to him after he received death threats.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Salman was seen making his way out of the airport and his team clearing the way for him. As Salman headed for his car, a man was seen trying to give the actor a bouquet of flower.

However, things took a shocking turn. A security personel was seen shoving the man aside with much force. Salman couldn’t intervene as he was being rushed to his car. The video of the incident has began going viral at the time of reporting. Watch it below:

Salman Khan travels with a big security team, especially since he was subjected to death threats last year. He was granted Y+ security after he reportedly got a death threat from the Bishnoi Gang.

Back in April, when he received the threat, Salman said on Aap Ki Adalat, “I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (refers to God) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Shera’s around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan released his highly-anticipated film Tiger 3 recently and it has set the box office on fire. It was reported earlier today that Tiger 3 has collected Rs 298 crore gross in India while Rs 102.50 crores globally.

