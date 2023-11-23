Woah! Salman Khan's bodyguard shoves a man away with force while the actor hurriedly rushes to his car, take a look at the viral video

Salman Khan’s security tackled a man breaking security to meet the superstar at the Mumbai airport. On Wednesday, the Tiger 3 star was seen returning from Goa after attending IFFI. Salman was surrounded by not only his own team of bodyguards but also the Y+ security team that was alloted to him after he received death threats.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 22:50
movie_image: 
Salman

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s security tackled a man breaking security to meet the superstar at the Mumbai airport. On Wednesday, the Tiger 3 star was seen returning from Goa after attending IFFI. 

Also read - Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan expresses his gratitude for returning to the Bigg Boss stage with Salman Khan; calls the moment “iconic”

Salman was surrounded by not only his own team of bodyguards but also the Y+ security team that was alloted to him after he received death threats. 

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Salman was seen making his way out of the airport and his team clearing the way for him. As Salman headed for his car, a man was seen trying to give the actor a bouquet of flower.

However, things took a shocking turn. A security personel was seen shoving the man aside with much force. Salman couldn’t intervene as he was being rushed to his car. The video of the incident has began going viral at the time of reporting. Watch it below:

Salman Khan travels with a big security team, especially since he was subjected to death threats last year. He was granted Y+ security after he reportedly got a death threat from the Bishnoi Gang.

Back in April, when he received the threat, Salman said on Aap Ki Adalat, “I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (refers to God) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Shera’s around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days.”

Also read -Hilarious! Salman Khan gets roasted by a woman in context of marriage, netizens react to the hilarious video

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan released his highly-anticipated film Tiger 3 recently and it has set the box office on fire. It was reported earlier today that Tiger 3 has collected Rs 298 crore gross in India while Rs 102.50 crores globally.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - News 18 


    
 

Salman Khan Tiger 3 Katrina Kaif YRF Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 22:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Salman Khan's bodyguard shoves a man away with force while the actor hurriedly rushes to his car, take a look at the viral video
MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s security tackled a man breaking security to meet the superstar at the Mumbai airport. On...
Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal gets 'A' certification
MUMBAI: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film, Animal, has generated a lot of excitement for its release this year,...
Dabangii: OMG! Arya gets bullied by her classmates in school
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Exclusive! Shastry Viruddh Shastry actor Shiv Panditt on working with Paresh Rawal, “He’s an amazing man”
MUMBAI: Shastry Viruddh Shastry is an intense family drama starring Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni, Shiv Panditt, Amruta...
Wow! This actress started working as an extra, and now beats superstars like Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor as one of the popular Indian stars of the year, guess who?
MUMBAI: On Wednesday, the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) released its list of the top 10 most popular Indian stars of...
OMG! Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera and actor Samir Kochhar file an FIR after being cheated of Rs. 1.3 Crores
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera, and actor/TV presenter Samir Kochhar have filed a...
Recent Stories
Salman
Woah! Salman Khan's bodyguard shoves a man away with force while the actor hurriedly rushes to his car, take a look at the viral video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir
Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal gets 'A' certification
Shiv
Exclusive! Shastry Viruddh Shastry actor Shiv Panditt on working with Paresh Rawal, “He’s an amazing man”
Wamiqa
Wow! This actress started working as an extra, and now beats superstars like Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor as one of the popular Indian stars of the year, guess who?
Anushka
What! Netizens compare Anushka Sharma with Jaya Bachchan due to this reason
Shah
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa clocks 30 years, let's take a trip down the memory lane
Supriya
Exclusive! “People used to ask my kids if their mother really doesn’t do anything” – Supriya Pathak on ‘Hansa’ moment in her life