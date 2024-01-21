Woah! Sandeep Reddy Vanga Criticizes Bollywood's 'Animal Behavior,' Slams Award Shows for Nepotism

MUMBAI: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his blockbusters "Kabir Singh" and "Animal," has voiced his concerns about the hostile environment he feels in Bollywood, citing experiences of being treated with hostility despite delivering successful films. Vanga, whose latest film "Animal" has achieved considerable success at the box office, criticizes the industry's practices, particularly award shows, for promoting insiders while neglecting fresh and outsider talent.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Sandeep compares the industry's behaviour to "animal behaviour," stating that there is a tendency to rebel against anyone perceived as a threat entering their territory.

When questioned about experiencing hostility in the industry, Vanga points to award shows as an example, claiming they primarily promote their own friends and insiders. He notes the biased nature of these shows, stating, "Everybody knows what awards shows are like." Despite his reservations about award shows, Vanga's film "Animal" has received 19 nominations at the Filmfare Awards.

Also Read: Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga Clarifies: Ranbir Kapoor, Not Mahesh Babu, Was Always His First Choice for "Animal"

Earlier, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had responded to criticism received by "Animal," referring to critics as "illiterate" and accusing them of making money by slamming his film. He expressed dissatisfaction with critics who, according to him, lack a proper understanding of filmmaking and fail to analyze crucial aspects such as craft, editing, and sound design.

Vanga also criticized specific film reviewers, including Anupama, Sucharita, and Rajeev, labelling them as "illiterate" due to their alleged lack of knowledge about films.

Despite facing criticism, "Animal" has emerged as a box office success, grossing Rs 912 crores worldwide. Sandeep Reddy Vanga continues to voice his opinions on the industry's dynamics and challenges faced by outsiders.

Also Read: What! Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Grand Plans for "Animal 3" with Ranbir Kapoor - A Twist Unveiled!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA



