Woah! Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first choice for Preeti in Kabir Singh wasn't Kaira Advani nor Parineeti Chopra, here's who was considered

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is currently the biggest talk of the town. Amidst all the criticism and fame that Vanga has been receiving, a video of the Animal director is going viral where he is seen speaking about the actress he would like to cast in the Bollywood remake of Arjun Reddy.

This video dates back to when Vanga was in the midst of Arjun Reddy's promotions. You would be surprised to know that neither Kiara Advani nor Parineeti Chopra (Sandeep recently stated that he first thought of Parineeti for the role of Preeti) was the director's first choice for the female lead in Kabir Singh.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently stated in one of his interviews that he wanted Parineeti Chopra as Preeti in Kabir Singh. However, the below video prove that the Ishqzaade actress was certainly not the first choice for the role of Preeti. The below video dates back to when Vanga was promoting Arjun Reddy. In one of his interviews, Sandeep was asked which actors from Bollywood he would like to cast in the Bollywood remake of Arjun Reddy. The director first stated that making a film like Arjun Reddy in Bollywood would certainly be easier compared to the South, as the Bollywood film industry is more liberal when it comes to bold subjects or scenes.

Vanga then revealed that while he thinks Ranveer Singh would be perfect for the male lead, for the female lead he would like to cast Shraddha Kapoor.

Talking about Sandeep Reddy Vanga since Animal has released, he has been on a spree to share interesting anecdotes about the film. He has also not spared any celebrity who has spoken ill about Animal. Be it Javed Akhtar or Kiran Rao, Sandeep has made sure that he is going to stand by his film's approach no matter what others say.

