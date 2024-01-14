Woah! Shah Rukh Khan attends Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan’s wedding reception, has the rivalry ended between the Khans?

After hosting a big fat Indian wedding for his daughter Ira Khan and new son-in-law Nupur Shikare, actor Aamir Khan is back in Mumbai to host a wedding reception for his Bollywood colleagues and other guests from the city. He also posed for a full family portrait at the reception.
MUMBAI: After hosting a big fat Indian wedding for his daughter Ira Khan and new son-in-law Nupur Shikare, actor Aamir Khan is back in Mumbai to host a wedding reception for his Bollywood colleagues and other guests from the city. He also posed for a full family portrait at the reception. 

In a rare instance, Aamir Khan posed with his full family at the reception held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The portrait included the newlyweds, Aamir's son and upcoming actor Junaid Khan, his first wife Reena Dutta, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, son Azad Rao Khan, and the family of Nupur. 

Now, Shah Rukh Khan his seen attending Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan’s wedding reception along with wife Gauri Khan. Take a look - 

The fracas between the two Khans- Shah Rukh and Aamir is the one that never really died down. The two have always been battling against each other to win the race of becoming the number one star in the industry. The feud gets renewed constantly with the two actors taking pot-shots at each other at any given opportunity. The rift between the two accomplished stars continues till date as they seem to not bury the matter and let bygones be bygones.

Among other celebs who graced the reception included Aamir's Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker, Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Naga Chaitanya, his Dil Chahta Hai director Farhan Akhtar (with wife and actor Shibani Dandekar), his Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya Akhtar, his Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak co-star Juhi Chawla, his Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary, his 3 Idiots co-star Sharman Joshi, actors Rekha, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Dilip Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Gajraj Rao, Vipin Sharma, Gauhar Khan, Jaaved Jaffrey Kiku Sharda, and Manoj Joshi, singer Sunidhi Chauhan, music composer AR Rahman, politician Raj Thackeray, and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan (with wife and actor Sagarika Ghatge).

