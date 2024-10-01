Woah! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan becomes the third most searched movies in Google after Barbie and Oppenheimer

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the King of Bollywood, has once again proved his dominance in the industry with his three blockbuster films in 2023. The superstar made a comeback after a hiatus of four years and set the box office on fire with his movies - Jawan, Pathaan, and Dunki.

Starting the year with a bang, Pathaan became one of the most searched movies on Google in 2023. The film raked in a staggering Rs 524 Cr. nett in India and a record-breaking 1055 Cr. worldwide, including a whopping 49.25 million USD overseas.

Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of a charismatic and fearless secret agent captivated the audience, making Pathaan a massive success with cine-goers worldwide.

Following closely behind Pathaan, Jawan also made its mark as one of the most searched movies on Google in 2023. Released in June, the film became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, collecting a whopping 643 Cr. nett in India across all languages.

The Hindi version alone contributed 580 Cr., setting yet another record for Hindi cinema. Shah Rukh Khan's performance in Jawan was lauded by critics and audiences alike, solidifying his position as one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood.

Interestingly, Pathaan and Jawan are amongst the three Indian movies that made it to the Google’s list. The other films on the list are Barbie at number 1, followed by Oppenheimer, Jawan at three, Sound of Freedom at four, John Wick: Chapter 4 at fifth, Avatar: The Way of Water at sixth, Everything Everywhere All at Once at seventh, Gadar 2 and Creed III at eight and night and finally Pathaan at the tenth position.

Top 10 most searched movies on Google in 2023



1. Barbie

2. Oppenheimer

3.Jawan

4.Sound of Freedom

5. John Wick: Chapter 4

6. Avatar: The Way of Water

7. Everything Everywhere All at Once

8. Gadar 2

9.Creed III

10.Pathaan



(Google Trends) — World Index (@theworldindex) January 8, 2024

Completing the hat trick of blockbusters in 2023, SRK’s Dunki emerged as another highly watched movie. Within just 13 days of its release, the film collected a staggering 410 Cr. worldwide. Dunki showcased Shah Rukh Khan's versatility as an actor and his ability to connect with the audience on an emotional level.

Shah Rukh Khan's fan following knows no bounds, and his popularity is evident from the massive footfall he generated throughout the year. With a total of 8 Cr. footfalls, Shah Rukh Khan became the first-ever Hindi film actor to achieve this feat. Jawan contributed 3.93 Cr. footfalls, Pathaan had 3.20 Cr., and Dunki attracted over 1 Cr. footfalls so far.

The success of Shah Rukh Khan's films in 2023 not only showcased his star power but also proved that he appeals to different kinds of audiences. Each of his movies had a unique storyline and offered a different cinematic experience. From the action-packed thriller Pathaan to the emotional drama Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan showcased his versatility as an actor and entertained audiences across the globe.

