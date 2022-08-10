WOAH! Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan getting postponed? Here’s what netizens have to say

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on 2nd June 2023, but netizens feel that the film is getting postponed. Read on to know more...
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. Well, two films were slated to release on 7th July 2023, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha.

Yesterday, it was announced that Dream Girl has been postponed to 25th August 2023, and today, the makers of Yodha have announced that their film has been pushed to 15th September 2023. A week before 7th July, on 29th June it is Eid al-Adha (Bakra Eid), and on that day Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is slated to release.

While the release date of SPK is not yet pushed, netizens are wondering whether Jawan is releasing on Bakra Eid, and that’s why the makers of Yodha and Dream Girl 2 have postponed the release dates of their respective films.

A netizen tweeted, “Sab bhaag kyu rahe hai ?? #jawanon29thjune.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Kahi jawan 29 ko aa rahi hai kya sab date chhod ke bhag rahe hai.” One netizen tweeted, “LOL #jawan confirmed 29th june. Sab koso durr bhag rahe hain.”

Well, if Jawan releases during the Bakra Eid weekend, it will surely benefit the film. However, now all eyes are on Satyaprem Ki Katha, if Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani gets postponed then one can expect that maybe Jawan is coming on 29th June.

Would you want Jawan to release on a holiday weekend? Let us know in the comments below...

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo in the film.

