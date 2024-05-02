Woah! Shah Rukh Khan in Talks for Author-Backed Extended Cameo in Yash & Geetu Mohandas’ Thriller "Toxic"

MUMBAI: As Shah Rukh Khan continues to dominate the film industry with his recent successes in "Pathaan" and "Jawan," the buzz surrounding his next projects intensifies. Latest speculations suggest a potential collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Yash for an extended cameo in the gangster-based action thriller "Toxic."

Sources reveal that the makers of "Toxic," including Yash and director Geetu Mohandas, recently approached Shah Rukh Khan for a significant cameo role. Described as an author-backed character integral to the plot, the role offers a substantial track within the narrative rather than a mere gimmick.

The source mentioned, "Shah Rukh Khan is at the peak of his career, and every director is looking to collaborate with him at the moment. Yash, Geetu Mohandas, and the 'Toxic' makers approached Shah Rukh Khan for an extended cameo in the gangster-based actioner. It’s an author-backed role and not one of those just added for a gimmick. There is a proper track for the character which has been offered to SRK, and the makers are hoping to have him on board."

The character in question is powerful, demanding the presence of a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan. The actor is expected to convey his decision on the role within the next fortnight. While discussions for cameo appearances are not new for Shah Rukh Khan, this particular opportunity is described as having substance and significance within the storyline.

Although Shah Rukh Khan has multiple directors vying for his collaboration, including Raj and DK, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, and Siddharth Anand for projects like "Tiger vs Pathaan," he has not yet finalized his upcoming film. An update on his film lineup is anticipated in the next two months. Additionally, negotiations for his role in "King" are ongoing, with concrete updates expected within the next two weeks.

As the industry awaits Shah Rukh Khan's decisions, the potential cameo in "Toxic" adds to the excitement surrounding the actor's upcoming ventures.

Credit: Pinkvilla