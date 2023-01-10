Woah! Shahid Kapoor quits Aneez Bazmee's film, director decides to work with 'some other hero'

movie_image: 
Shahid

MUMBAI: Fans were excited about Shahid Kapoor’s collaboration with filmmaker Anees Bazmee, but recent developments reveal that the actor has exited the project. It’s speculated that creative differences with the director led to Shahid’s departure.

Anees Bazmee confirmed this news during an interview with News18 and mentioned that, for now, the film has been shelved. However, he did not disclose the specific reasons behind their disagreement. He stated, “I’m not doing the film with Shahid Kapoor.”

Despite this setback, Anees Bazmee remains committed to the script and plans to restart the project in the future with a different actor. 

He expressed his belief in the script’s potential, saying, “I will restart working on the same script after I wrap up the shoot of my next film because it’s a great script according to me. I will do it with some other hero.”

Interestingly, Anees Bazmee successfully continued the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise after Akshay Kumar declined to star in the sequel. 

The filmmaker offered Kartik Aaryan the role, which turned out to be a massive box office success, solidifying Kartik’s position in the industry. 

Kartik will reprise his role as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Anees is currently focused on this project, with shooting scheduled to begin early next year.

Anees Bazmee also confirmed sequels to Rowdy Rathore (2012) and No Entry (2005). In Rowdy Rathore also, Akshay Kumar will be replaced by another actor and the film will be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly play lead roles in this film.

Credits - The Indian Express 
 

Shahid Kapoor Aneez Bazmee Bhool Bhulaiyaa Akshay Kumar Kartik Aaryan Rooh Baba Rowdy Rathore No Entry Bollywood TellyChakkar
