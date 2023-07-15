WOAH! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan roped in for Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha; netizens say, “It's a full nepotism film”

Mohanlal will be seen in a pan-India movie titled Vrushabha, and today, it has been announced that Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan have been roped in to play the female leads. Well, netizens are not happy with their casting.
MUMBAI:  A few days ago, it was announced that Mohanlal will be playing the lead role in a movie titled Vrushabha which will be a Malayalam-Telugu bilingual. It will get a pan-India release as it will be dubbed and released in other languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

Now, the makers have made an announcement about the lead actresses of the movie. Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Salma Agha’s daughter Zahrah S Khan have been roped in for the movie.

Apart from these two actresses, the movie also stars Roshann Meka who has done a couple of Telugu films, and is the son of Telugu actors Srikanth and Ooha. Well, netizens are not much happy with the casting of the film as they feel the movie is full of nepotism.

A netizen tweeted, “Except ML all Nepo Berojgar Yojna.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Zara Khan??? Who already acted years back in flop film aurangzeb?? Vahi hai na?” One more netizen tweeted, “Mohanlal to work with these chindi starkids...” Check out the tweets below…

 

Zahrah S Khan made her acting debut with the movie Aurangzeb which was released in 2013. However, later we didn’t get to see her as a lead in any movie. But, she has made a mark in the music industry as she is a singer as well.

Meanwhile, Shanaya was supposed to make her debut with Karan Johar’s production venture Bedhadak which was announced last year, but it is yet to go on the floors.

Are you excited to watch these star kids in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha? Let us know in the comments below…

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

