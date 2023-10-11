Woah! Shanaya Kapoor channelise her traditional as she preps for Pre Diwali events

MUMBAI : Soon to be actress and daughter of Sanjay Kapor, Shanaya Kapoor is indeed one of the head turners coming from B Town, over the time with her with her sizzling looks and her charm the actress Shanaya Kapoor has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans all over, the fans indeed looks forward to the new pictures and posts of the actress Shanaya Kapoor.

It is the pre Diwali occasion and we can see many celebrities celebrating the festive season in different ways and now this new photoshoot of the actress Shanaya Kapoor is getting viral all over the internet as she gets prep for the Dhanteras and pore Diwali celebration.

Indeed the actress Shanaya Kapoor is looking stunning as ever, these clicks of the actress has channelized the festive vibe and she is has made our jaws drop with her photoshoot, the fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love and indeed it is difficult to take our eyes off these clicks of the actress.

The actress Shanaya Kapoor will be seen making her debut with the movie titled Bedhadak which will be Directed by Shashank Khaitan and it will have Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada. The movie is said to be a romantic triangular Love Story.

