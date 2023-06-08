Woah! Sharib Hashmi reveals about being out of work, even after co-starring with superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 19:00
movie_image: 
Sharib Hashmi

MUMBAI: Time and again, we have seen multiple actors opening up about being out of work in the recent past. Recently, Bollywood actor Rohit Roy was in the news for revealing that he had approached many filmmakers, including Karan Johar, to give him work and why isn’t he giving him work despite praising his performances in different movies. Well, the latest actor to open up about the same in Sharib Hashmi.

Also read - Exclusive! Tarla actor Sharib Hashmi reveals, "During school time, I used to like a Gujarati girl, so I had learnt many Gujarati poems to impress her"

In a recent interview, Sharib Hashmi opened up in detail about being out of work before he found success in Filmistaan. The actor revealed many people turned back at him as many films he had signed were cancelled, left incomplete and some didn’t see the light of the day. 

Sharib further stated that he was sure that after working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan he wouldn’t have to worry about work. However, times were so bad that even once, his brother-in-law told him to just gvie up.

Sharib Hashmi told Siddharth Kannan, “I thought I’d made it, but for one reason or another, nothing was working out. Films I had signed for were cancelled, some were left incomplete, others weren’t released. One year turned to two, two to three. This period was more difficult, because before Filmistaan, I’d never seen any success. So, when people started turning their backs after that, it was a difficult pill to swallow.”

Also read - Exclusive! Tarla actor Sharib Hashmi reveals, "At the age of 33 I decided to pursue acting"

Adding, "You’ve worked with Shah Rukh Khan and still nothing has changed. That’s what regular people believe, don’t they? Once you’ve worked with a huge star, you’re sorted. But everyone has their own journey. I was determined, I didn’t want to do anything else.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 

Sharib Hashmi Jab Tak Hai Jaan Batti Gul Meter Chalu Dhaakad Mission Majnu Zara Hatke Zara Bachke The Family Man Asur Scam 1992 Bollywood digital OTT TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 19:00

