WOAH! Is Shraddha Kapoor starring in Kalpana Chawla’s biopic?

A fan’s tweet makes everyone wonder whether Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Kalpana Chawla’s biopic. Read on to know more...
starring in Kalpana Chawla's biopic?

MUMBAI :Earlier this year, Shraddha Kapoor was seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which did reasonably well at the box office. The actress’ performance in it was appreciated and she looked super stunning in it.

Shraddha currently has Stree 2 lined up and while Nagin and Chalbaaz in London are announced, there is no update on them. Now, something on Twitter has grabbed our attention.

Well, a fan has tweeted a poster in which it is written that Shraddha Kapoor will be seen as a lead in Kalpana Chawla’s biopic, and Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in a special appearance in it


The poster shows that the film is titled The Untold Story of Kalpana Chawla, and it is directed by Aanand L Rai. Well, the poster doesn’t look like a proper official poster, and that’s why it makes us wonder whether Shraddha will actually be seen as Kalpana Chawla on the big screens.


However, there are a few things that make us feel that maybe this is true. So, Shraddha has cut her hair and one of the pictures of Kalpana Chawla on the internet shows her with short hair. Well, even fans are connecting the dots. Check out the posts of the fans below...

 


Well, if this turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see Shraddha as Kalpana Chawla on the big screens.

Would you like to see Shraddha in Kalpana Chawla biopic? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

