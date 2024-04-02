Woah! Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals his first celebrity crush

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi is receiving praise for his performance as a stand-up comedian in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Playing the role of Imaad in the movie focused on friendships, alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant's skillful depiction of a young millennial navigating life's challenges is being widely appreciated.

During an interaction with Pinkvilla, Siddhant Chaturvedi was asked about his first-ever celebrity crush to which he responded by saying Zeenat Aman. He then went on to praise the beauty of the actress and also shared an anecdote and added, “I remember I was I think 11 or 12, on Zee Cinema I watched Satyam Shivam Sundaram and I went mad. She’s so pretty and she still is. I was watching watching Koffee With Karan, her episode and she’s so elegant, she’s still like a diva.”

The actor was then asked if he had to survive a zombie apocalypse with three Bollywood celebrities, who would be in his survival squad. He responded saying, “During “I think Jaggu Dada. I think he’s got the swag and hopefully a sniper. I think Tiger, father and son for sure because I think he can really make the way through and he can really fight and throw some punches and kicks”.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was further asked about his all-time favorite Bollywood movie to which the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor revealed it is the Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan.

During the same interactive session, Siddhant Chaturvedi was asked to name one director he wanted to work with next. Without hesitation, the actor mentioned that he truly enjoyed 12th Fail. He felt a strong connection with the film because even though he wasn't pursuing IAS like the character, he was studying for CA exams. Coming from a small town himself, Siddhant could relate to the storyline. He also appreciated Vikrant Massey's performance and praised the entire cast.

The young actor then went on to answer the question and added, “So I think with Vidhu Sir (Vinod Chopra) is I really want to work with him. I always wanted to work with him. I remember my dad sending me to watch Parinda when his Vidhu Vinod Chopra festival was on in PVR, so I was always a huge fan of his work so. I have gone alone because my dad booked my ticket, and I watched the film, and I was just blown away, so I've been a huge fan of his work anyway.”

Trapped in life's complexities, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan narrates the journey of Neil, Ahana, and Imaad, played by Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie delves into the struggles encountered by the three characters as they maneuver through the intricacies of relationships and confront the harsh truths of the digital age.

In the movie, Neil works as a gym instructor, Ahana is a financial advisor, and Imaad aspires to become a successful stand-up comedian. Penned by Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Yash Sahai, the film premiered earlier this week on December 26 and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

