Woah! Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals his first celebrity crush

Siddhant Chaturvedi is receiving praise for his performance as a stand-up comedian in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Playing the role of Imaad in the movie focused on friendships, alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant's skillful depiction of a young millennial navigating life's challenges is being widely appreciated.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 13:15
movie_image: 
Siddhant

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi is receiving praise for his performance as a stand-up comedian in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Playing the role of Imaad in the movie focused on friendships, alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant's skillful depiction of a young millennial navigating life's challenges is being widely appreciated. 

Also read - Wow! Siddhant Chaturvedi captured fixing Ananya Panday's hair in a viral video; Netizens reacts

During an interaction with Pinkvilla, Siddhant Chaturvedi was asked about his first-ever celebrity crush to which he responded by saying Zeenat Aman. He then went on to praise the beauty of the actress and also shared an anecdote and added, “I remember I was I think 11 or 12, on Zee Cinema I watched Satyam Shivam Sundaram and I went mad. She’s so pretty and she still is. I was watching watching Koffee With Karan, her episode and she’s so elegant, she’s still like a diva.” 

The actor was then asked if he had to survive a zombie apocalypse with three Bollywood celebrities, who would be in his survival squad. He responded saying, “During “I think Jaggu Dada. I think he’s got the swag and hopefully a sniper. I think Tiger, father and son for sure because I think he can really make the way through and he can really fight and throw some punches and kicks”.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was further asked about his all-time favorite Bollywood movie to which the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor revealed it is the Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan.

During the same interactive session, Siddhant Chaturvedi was asked to name one director he wanted to work with next. Without hesitation, the actor mentioned that he truly enjoyed 12th Fail. He felt a strong connection with the film because even though he wasn't pursuing IAS like the character, he was studying for CA exams. Coming from a small town himself, Siddhant could relate to the storyline. He also appreciated Vikrant Massey's performance and praised the entire cast. 

The young actor then went on to answer the question and added, “So I think with Vidhu Sir (Vinod Chopra) is I really want to work with him. I always wanted to work with him. I remember my dad sending me to watch Parinda when his Vidhu Vinod Chopra festival was on in PVR, so I was always a huge fan of his work so. I have gone alone because my dad booked my ticket, and I watched the film, and I was just blown away, so I've been a huge fan of his work anyway.”

Trapped in life's complexities, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan narrates the journey of Neil, Ahana, and Imaad, played by Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie delves into the struggles encountered by the three characters as they maneuver through the intricacies of relationships and confront the harsh truths of the digital age.

Also read - Interesting! Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up on Limited Bollywood Friendships Despite Working with 'Big Stars'

In the movie, Neil works as a gym instructor, Ahana is a financial advisor, and Imaad aspires to become a successful stand-up comedian. Penned by Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Yash Sahai, the film premiered earlier this week on December 26 and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

Siddhant Chaturvedi Zeenat Aman Karan Johar Koffee with Karan Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Bollywood digital OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Jatin Singh Jamwal Prepares for Digital Debut with 'Jackpot'
MUMBAI: Celebrated for his roles in 'Dhhai Kilo Prem' and 'Chashni', actor Jatin Singh Jamwal is set to venture into...
Amazing! Dharmendra's Cinematic Triumph: 7 Blockbusters in One Year, a Bollywood Record
MUMBAI: In the dynamic landscape of Bollywood, where success is often elusive, one iconic figure carved a legendary...
Must read! Neha Dhupia would've remained unemployed, if not for OTT, talks about her experience as a producer
MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia is one of the most loved celebrities in the Bollywood industry. She featured in films like Singh Is...
Wow! Mithun Chakraborty's Hindi Film Guru: A Remake of Kamal Haasan's Kaakki Sattai
MUMBAI: In the landscape of Hindi cinema, remakes have been a consistent part of storytelling, and one such instance...
Woah! Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals his first celebrity crush
MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi is receiving praise for his performance as a stand-up comedian in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan....
Wow! From IIT Dreamer to OTT Superstar: The Inspirational Journey of Jitendra Kumar
MUMBAI: In the vast landscape of Bollywood, where dreams take shape in various forms, Jitendra Kumar's journey stands...
Recent Stories
Dharmendra
Amazing! Dharmendra's Cinematic Triumph: 7 Blockbusters in One Year, a Bollywood Record
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Dharmendra
Amazing! Dharmendra's Cinematic Triumph: 7 Blockbusters in One Year, a Bollywood Record
Neha
Must read! Neha Dhupia would've remained unemployed, if not for OTT, talks about her experience as a producer
Mithun
Wow! Mithun Chakraborty's Hindi Film Guru: A Remake of Kamal Haasan's Kaakki Sattai
Jitendra
Wow! From IIT Dreamer to OTT Superstar: The Inspirational Journey of Jitendra Kumar
Kriti
Woah! Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor choose films from each other’s filmographies which they would have loved to be a part of, take a look
Sriram
Interesting! Sriram Raghavan Reveals Why Agastya Nanda Replaced Varun Dhawan in Ekkis