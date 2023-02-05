Woah! Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating? Here’s what Chatrapathi actor has to say

MUMBAI: A few weeks ago, Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted together outside the airport. Soon, there were speculations that the two actors are dating. Well, they have never spoken about it, but finally, Sreenivas in a recent interview revealed whether they are actually dating or not.

While talking about Rashmika, he said, “Whenever she is in a room, she brings a lot of energy; she is such a vibrant person and I think she should never lose that.”

Also Read: Must Read! Here's all you need to know about Chatrapathi actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda

When probed him if he had read about the rumours, he said, “I am not aware, but I have read. I don’t know how it came. I think it is absolutely baseless because we are just good friends and we actually bumped into each other. We both are from Hyderabad and we keep coming to Mumbai. So, we have bumped into each other so many times, but hardly once or twice have they seen us coming out of the airport. That's about it.”

Well, we haven’t heard much about Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s personal life, but Rashmika has been in the news for rumouredly dating her Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda. However, Rashmika and Vijay have never spoken up about it.

Talking about their movies, Sreenivas Bellamkonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with a movie titled Chatrapathi which is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The original movie starred Prabhas in the lead role, and it was directed by SS Rajamouli.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has Animal, Rainbow, and Pushpa 2 lined up.

Also Read: Exciting! Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from the Allu Arjun starrer unveiled; netizens say, “Better look when compared to part 1”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.