WOAH! Suhana Khan buys land worth Rs 12 crore? Netizens say, “Abhi earnings shuru nahi hui ki…”

MUMBAI:Suhana Khan has been making it to the headlines nowadays for multiple reasons. A few days ago, a teaser of her debut film The Archies was released and while it received a mixed response, everyone is looking forward to Suhana’s debut as she is the daughter of one of the biggest superstars of the Indian film industry, Shah Rukh Khan.

Now, today, Suhana has made it to the headlines as reportedly, she has bought agricultural land in Alibaug worth Rs. 12.91 crore. Well, netizens have some hilarious reactions about the star kid buying the land.

A netizen commented, “Oh wow... Abhi earnings shuru nhi hui ki... Ha bhai... Superstar ki beti / beta ho toh kuch bhi khareed skte hai.” Another Instagram user commented, “12.91cr ka liya bas.. abey srk ki beti hai kam se kam 50cr ka toh leti... naam dubo diya baap ka.” One more netizen commented, “Don’t let ur parents money make u think u made it in life there is big difference between you having ur own money n ur parents having money don’t get it twisted.” Check out the comments below…

Netizens target star kids a lot, but we wonder whether these trolls affect them in any way.

Talking about The Archies, the film also stars the late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The movie will premiere on Netflix and it is an adaptation of the comic book The Archies.

The teaser is refreshing, but netizens feel that in 1964 India was not like what they have shown in it. It’s a Zoya Akhtar film so the expectations from it are quite high.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.