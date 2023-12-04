Woah! Suhana Khan's first media interaction gets mixed response; while some netizens praise her for 'confidence', some say 'nepo power'

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The movie will get an OTT release and while small teasers of the movie have been released, the release date is not yet announced.

Suhana has been making her presence felt with her appearances at the red carpet, and recently for the first time she interacted with the media as she became the face of a brand. She was wearing a red outfit and looked stunning, but her interaction has received a mixed response.

While some netizens have praised her for her confidence, some have trolled her and have stated that it is because of the nepotism power that she has got a chance to be the brand ambassador. A netizen commented, “God damn she’s so pretty. So fresh and natural too, unlike most of these other star kids.” Another netizen wrote, “Atleast now she is confident to face media more power to you.” One more Instagram user commented, “Born with a silver spoon indeed. Well there are better models/ good looking girls out there but oh well you would always choose a nepo kid.”

Well, the audience is waiting for Suhana’s acting debut, especially the fans of Shah Rukh Khan. So, let’s see what response The Archies will get.

