Woah! Sunil Grover recalls the time he was replaced for arriving late on set

Sunil Grover, the actor and comedian who won the hearts of people with his iconic character 'Dr Gulati' in the hit TV show The Kapil Sharma Show, celebrates his birthday today, August 3. Sunil has amused the crowd by assuming the personas 'Gutthi' and 'Santosh Bhabhi' at various times.
Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover, the actor and comedian who won the hearts of people with his iconic character 'Dr Gulati' in the hit TV show The Kapil Sharma Show, celebrates his birthday today, August 3. Sunil has amused the crowd by assuming the personas 'Gutthi' and 'Santosh Bhabhi' at various times. 

He is now regarded as one of the industry's finest comedians. However, he faced numerous challenges in the early stages of his profession. You might be astonished to learn that the actor's first paycheck was barely 500 rupees.

Sunil, who was born in a small village in Haryana on August 3, 1977, has always been fond of movies. He wanted to be the greatest movie star of the century, like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. 

When the comedian was in ninth grade, his father started sending him to learn the tabla. Sunil later determined that he wished to work in a theatre when he grew up. The actor felt tearful during an interview as he recounted his days of struggle.

Sunil Grover stated during an interview with a media institute that when he moved to Mumbai to pursue theatre after completing his Master, he did nothing but party. He lived in an expensive area and increased his funds by coming home. 

But soon, all of his job opportunities were closed, and when he saw other people battling, he remembered his father and realized that he couldn't let go of his ambitions like this. He began working and got an opportunity in TV, but was replaced due to his late schedule. 

After that, he began performing voice-over work on the radio. The show was first broadcast from Delhi, but it quickly became viral and was broadcast across the country. He said, "Even after work, I used to earn barely 500 rupees. But I used to believe that I would undoubtedly be successful."

The comedian did numerous jobs relating to radio and TV and then was given the character of Gutthi; because of that, he received recognition in every household. Sharing a story about radio, he said, "I recall once, while I was performing a live stage show, people started shouting and hooting for me. I assumed they were chanting for someone else, but it was just me. I was astonished that it was all for me. All of this takes several years for a boy like me to reach there."

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

