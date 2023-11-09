Woah! Sunny Deol feels shy when asked about hugging Amrita Singh, this is what he has to say

MUMBAI: As Gadar 2 nears the end of its run, actor Sunny Deol‘s victory lap for its success is also reaching its climax. He will appear this weekend on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat show, in which guests are put ‘on trial’ in a mock courtroom set-up, and posed with a series of questions ranging from the personal to the professional.

In a couple of promos for the episode, which will air on Saturday, Sunny can be seen tearing up after receiving a round of applause from the studio audience.

Gadar 2’s blockbuster success has been viewed as a sign of his return, after several years of disappointment at the box office.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film has made more than Rs 510 crore in India, and is on track to beat Pathaan’s Rs 543 crore all-time record, unless SRK’s new release, Jawan, doesn’t beat it first.

In a second promo, the host asked Sunny a rather personal question, as he narrated a comment made by Sunny’s father, Dharmendra.

Quoting the legendary actor in Hindi, he said, “Dharam ji calls you the ‘sadhu’ of the family,” as Sunny chuckled. The host continued, “Dharam ji spoke about the song ‘Badal Yun Garajta Hai’ in an interview, and said that he told you to hug Amrita Singh, but you couldn’t do it.”

Sunny and Amrita made their acting debuts in the 1983 film Betaab, and were said to be in a relationship. Sunny married Pooja Deol, with whom he has two sons, Karan and Rajveer. Amrita married Saif Ali Khan, with whom she has two children, daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.

