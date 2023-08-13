Woah! Sunny Deol puts forth his opinion on the drug issues in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is one of most-anticipated films. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are going to be back on the big screen as Tara Singh and Sakina. It was in 2001 that Gadar made it to the theatres and broke all the box office records.

Now, after 21 years, Tara Singh and Sakina will once again entertain the audience. This time the story is about their son getting stuck in Pakistan and Tara Singh crossing the border to bring him back.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. In a recent interview, Sunny Deol spoke about drug issue in Bollywood.

Sunny Deol was asked about the alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. For years, there have been a lot of discussion the alleged use of drug at Bollywood parties and more. Sunny was asked to share his two cents on the same.

He said that it's not Bollywood that's bad but it is because of the people. However, he said that it is the case with every industry and not limited to Bollywood. Sunny Deol feels that fingers are pointed at celebs as they are a part of the glamour world.

He was quoted saying, "Sada hua Bollywood nahi hai, sade hue insaan hai. Aur vo kis field me nahi hai, ye bataiye. Businessman ho, sportsman ho, jaha latt lagi hui hu, vo charo taraf hai. Hum glamour vale hai toh unhe humare pe ungli uthane maza ata hai (Bollywood is not rotten, people are rotten. And this happens in every field. Just because we are from the glamor industry, people point fingers at us)."

Earlier, Sunny Deol spoke about nepotism. He said that hate and nepotism is spread by frustrated people. He asked what's wrong is if a father wants to work for daughter or son. He asked, "If not his family, then who is the father working for?"

Gadar 2 directed by Anil Sharma is going to release on August 11. It also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and many more. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam's film OMG 2.

