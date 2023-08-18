Woah! Sunny Deol reacts to the news of his villa being auctioned

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, who has been travelling across the cities to witness audiences live reactions of his blockbuster film was questioned about the huge hullabaloo around his Juhu property auction, where the Bank of Baroda even sent the action a legal notice on the same for the pending due amount of Rs 56 crore.

Later, the bank withdrew their notice and called it a 'technical' reason, and now Sunny Deol breaks the silence, calling it a personal matter, and refuses to have a chatter ahead.

As per reports, when asked about the property auction and being in debt of Rs 56 crore to the Bank of Baroda, he said, "I do not want to comment. These are personal matters. Main kuch bhi bolunga, log galat matlab nikalenge".

Well, as the news spread like wildfire on the internet about Sunny Deol's villa being auctioned, it was also reported that superstar Akshay Kumar came to buddy Sunny Deol's rescue to help him pay off his dues, but the news turned out to be fabricated, and the spokesperson of the OMG 2 star rubbished the news and said that all this news is absolutely untrue.

Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar locked horns at the box office with their latest releases, Gadar 2 and OMG 2, and both films performed exceptionally well at the box office, but Gadar 2 created havoc at the box office, while OMG 2 flew high due to good word of mouth.

So far, Gadar 2 has defeated all the biggies and earned 375 crore in the second year of its release, while OMG 2 has entered the 100 crore club.

