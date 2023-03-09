Woah! Sunny Deol reveals the reason why Border 2 was shelved, confirms to be a part of the film

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is getting all the love from all over the world. The film will very soon reach the Rs 500 crore club. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and the other team members are enjoying the success of their films and thanking fans for showering all their love.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 13:45
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is getting all the love from all over the world. The film will very soon reach the Rs 500 crore club. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and the other team members are enjoying the success of their films and thanking fans for showering all their love. The chemistry of Tara Singh and Sakina has created magic again on the big screens.

While Gadar 2 is getting all positive response, reports of Border 2 being made with Sunny Deol were doing rounds. However, nothing was confirmed then. Now, Sunny Deol has revealed that the film was put on hold earlier during his low phase.

While speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Sunny Deol laughed when asked about Border 2. He said even he has heard this news, but they wanted to make Border 2 in 2015 but it was shelved. He revealed that his films did not work at that time and hence everyone was scared to make a film thinking what if it would not work.

Sunny Deol further said that now everyone wants to make Border 2. He also said that Border 2 should not be made just for the sake of it but it should have a good story to tell. He said that the talks for Border 2 are on but he will first hear it and if there is any substance, he will do it.

He also mentioned that he is very instinctive and hence the story of Border 2 should have that thing what Gadar 2 had. Border was set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and it released in 1997. The film was directed by JP Dutta and featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna and others.

Talking about Gadar 2, the film has collected Rs 465 crores and will soon be the second Hindi film to reach the Rs 500 crores mark after Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan. The film is directed by Anil Sharma and it also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Akash Dhar, Luv Sinha and others.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 13:45

