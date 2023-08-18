Woah! Sunny Deol to star in Maa Tujhe Salaam 2?

Gadar 2 is a tornado at the box office. It has also resurrected the stardom of Sunny Deol. The macho superstar has brought in crowds in cinema halls across the nation.
MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is a tornado at the box office. It has also resurrected the stardom of Sunny Deol. The macho superstar has brought in crowds in cinema halls across the nation. 

Gadar 2 has made Rs 400 crores so far and will soon supersede the numbers of Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan film made Rs 524 crores at the domestic box office. We have heard news of how Sunny Deol might be seen in Border 2. 

It was a mere speculation. Sunny Deol said such reports are mere conjecture and he is busy enjoying the response to Gadar 2.

It has been reported in Zoom TV that Sunny Deol has agreed to do the sequel of Maa Tujhe Salaam. This was confirmed by the producer Mahendra Dhariwal. He said that Sunny Deol has said yes in principle and he will soon read the script. 

The film is being written by none other than RRR and Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad. He also denied that he got inspired to make the movie after Gadar 2. As we know, fans want sequels of movies like Ghatak, Damini and Ghayal as well.

Dhariwal said he was not influenced by the success of Gadar 2. He wanted to make it earlier but things did not materialise. Zee Studios will be co-producing the movie. 

He was quoted as saying, "I had approached them earlier but at the time they told me to wait as the stakes were high on Sunny as they are backing a couple of other films too." It seems the studio has told Mahendra Dhariwal to get things started. The other details will be soon finalised with meetings.

Sunny Deol's movie is all set to emerge as the biggest Hindi film. Anil Sharma is also back with a bang. The movie is a reboot of Gadar. This time, we have Tara Singh and Sakina's (Ameesha Patel) son kidnapped in Pakistan. 

He is a prisoner of war in the 1970s. Tara Singh leaves Punjab and heads there to bring back his son. Utkarsh Sharma is playing the role of Jeet in the film.

