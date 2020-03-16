WOAH! Sushmita Sen was snapped outside a décor boutique with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, netizens reactions are unmissable

Sushmita Sen reunites with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl for shopping in the city with Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 12:11
movie_image: 
WOAH! Sushmita Sen was snapped outside a décor boutique with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, netizens reactions are unmissable

MUMBAI: Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were recently seen stepping out together. Sushmita, Rohman and Renee were snapped exiting a home décor boutique in Mumbai's Santacruz area. The trio happily posed for the paps upon seeing them wait for them to come out of the outlet.

Also Read: Interesting! Sushmita Sen attending Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha screening with ex-beau Rohman Shawl goes viral, netizens’ reactions are unmissable

While several photos of Sushmita posing with Rohman accompanied by her daughter Renee have been doing the rounds on social media, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani even shared a video of the three all smiles for the shutterbugs. However, some netizens left mean comments on spotting Sushmita with her ex-beau.

"Lalit Bhai ka kya (What about Lalit Bhai?)," asked a netizen. "This rohman seems to be serving Notice period," commented a netizen. "Ye rishta kya kehlata h (What is this relationship called?)," questioned another netizen. "Inka sahi hai brkup k baad bhi milna jhulna rehta hai," commented yet another social media user.

Also Read:Bizarre! Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl amid dating rumors with Lalit Modi

While Sushmita was seens porting a sporty look in lavender oversized sweatshirt teamed with coordinated pyjamas and sports shoes, Rohamn was dressed in a red t-shirt and greysih pants. Renee, on the other hand, was seen in a red tank top and denim.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen who was last seen in the hit web series Aarya 2, will be seen reprising her role in season 3.

 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Sushmita Sen Lalit Modi Rohman Shawl Aarya Fiza Biwi No. 1 Main Hoon Na Sirf Tum Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 12:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Maya feels furious as she gets ignored
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
OMG! Jasmin Bhasin makes a shocking revelation post her exit from Bigg Boss
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting and exclusive update from the world of television.Ekta Kapoor'...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: High Drama! Akshara happy to meet Abhimanyu while he is filled with anger
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
Rajjo: Oh No! Rajjo is caught by Pushkar, Urvashi jealous to see Rajjo with Arjun
MUMBAI: Many new shows are being launched and StarPlus too came up with this new show. Bits and Bots media has come up...
Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra shares a cryptic post and tags Tejasswi Prakash with an unmissable caption
MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash form the most adorable couple of the telly industry. The couple has a...
Anupamaa: Cute! Choti Anu inspired by Lord Ganesh
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Sushmita Sen was snapped outside a décor boutique with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, netizens reactions are unmissable
WOAH! Sushmita Sen was snapped outside a décor boutique with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, netizens reactions are unmissable
Latest Video