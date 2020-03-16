WOAH! Sushmita Sen was snapped outside a décor boutique with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, netizens reactions are unmissable

MUMBAI: Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were recently seen stepping out together. Sushmita, Rohman and Renee were snapped exiting a home décor boutique in Mumbai's Santacruz area. The trio happily posed for the paps upon seeing them wait for them to come out of the outlet.

While several photos of Sushmita posing with Rohman accompanied by her daughter Renee have been doing the rounds on social media, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani even shared a video of the three all smiles for the shutterbugs. However, some netizens left mean comments on spotting Sushmita with her ex-beau.

"Lalit Bhai ka kya (What about Lalit Bhai?)," asked a netizen. "This rohman seems to be serving Notice period," commented a netizen. "Ye rishta kya kehlata h (What is this relationship called?)," questioned another netizen. "Inka sahi hai brkup k baad bhi milna jhulna rehta hai," commented yet another social media user.

While Sushmita was seens porting a sporty look in lavender oversized sweatshirt teamed with coordinated pyjamas and sports shoes, Rohamn was dressed in a red t-shirt and greysih pants. Renee, on the other hand, was seen in a red tank top and denim.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen who was last seen in the hit web series Aarya 2, will be seen reprising her role in season 3.