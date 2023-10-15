Woah! Tahir Raj Bhasin reveals about taking inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan for his character in Sultan of Delhi

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming show ‘Sultan Of Delhi’, has shared the names of the actors who served as an influence to his character of Arjun Bhatia in the series.
MUMBAI: Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming show ‘Sultan Of Delhi’, has shared the names of the actors who served as an influence to his character of Arjun Bhatia in the series.

The webseries, set in the India of 1960s, is based on the book, ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray, and marks the web debut of director Milan Luthria, who is known for films like ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’, ‘The Dirty Picture’ and ‘Taxi No 9211’.

Taking inspiration from legendary performers or actors who aced the fashion statement and style in the past and adding ones originality to it makes a perfect character of any era. Tahir Raj Bhsin has blended this well to make Arjun Bhatia.

Talking about the same, Tahir Raj Bhasin said, “For inspiration to play Arjun Bhatia in the series, James Dean and Robert Redford were major international influences and closer to home, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra ji were iconic benchmarks of style from the 60’s and 70’s.

“This role allowed me to take a bit of inspiration from these legends and sport many vintage items like classic watches, shoes and more which is something I really enjoyed,” the actor continued.

The series also stars Anjumm Shharma, veteran actor Vinay Pathak alongside Nishant Dahiya and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada.

‘Sultan of Delhi’, produced by Reliance Entertainment, is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 13.

