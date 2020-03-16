WOAH! Take a look at THESE B-town celebs who charge a bomb for their brand endorsements

MUMBAI : Bollywood is filled with the highest paid celebs who have various sources of income apart from films. These celebs shoot for films and charge a hefty amount for it. But surprisingly, these actresses charge whopping amounts for endorsing a brand too.

Also Read:Pathetic! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone receives flaks on social media and the reason will leave you in splits

From Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt; here is a list of Bollywood actresses who charge whopping amounts for endorsements.Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood for endorsements. Reportedly, the actress charges Rs. 7-10 crores for brand endorsements.



International global star Priyanka Chopra reportedly charges Rs. 4-11 crores for an advertisement. The diva is a brand ambassador of several prominent brands.

Also Read:Gorgeous! Meet Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone

Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif charges a hefty fee for endorsing brands. Reportedly, the hottie charges Rs. 5-11 crores for an endorsement.

Darlings actress Alia Bhatt endorses a variety of brands and reportedly charges Rs. 1-4 crores for advertisements.

Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly charges Rs. 3-5 crores for every endorsement.

Credit: BollywoodLife