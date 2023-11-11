Woah! Take a peek into the elegant vintage-themed birthday party of to-be actress and Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad decided to go vintage for the birthday bash of his cousin Pashmina Roshan. The two were seen dressed as American author Scott Fitzgerald and his wife, painter and author Zelda Fitzgerald.

Also read - Lesser known facts about Ishq Vishk Rebound actress Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and shared pictures from Pashmina's vintage-themed birthday bash on Friday evening. The first picture was a group portrait with all the guests at the party. These included Hrithik, Saba, and Pashmina's father and music composer Rajesh Roshan.

In another picture, Hrithik is seen posing with uncle Rajesh as the they twin in vintage white. In the last two pictures, Hrithik and Saba strike an old-school pose.

While he wears a white shirt, striped grey pants, and a black belt and hat, Saba is seen in a shimmery silver dress with a necklace, headband, and bangles. She holds a fur scarf and a cigarette holder to complete the look.

Also read -Must Read! Meet Rajesh Roshan’s daughter Pashmina Roshan who is all set to make her Bollywood debut

Hrithik's caption read, “Of gangsters and molls and gumshoes and mafia dons last night was a vintage lark! Happy birthday Pash.” Pashmina left two comments on her cousin's post. One stated, “@sabazad @hrithikroshan that’s my new fav pic of y’all (heart eyes emoji) Zelda and Scott Fitzgerald.” The other read, “A gathering of distinguished ladies and gentlemen (black heart emoji).”

Hrithik also posted a solo picture of Pashmina, dressed in a black sari. She paired it with silver jewellery and a black handbag. Hrithik wrote in the caption, “The brightest star in the room for a reason. You shine with a light made from spirit and soul Pash! Happy Birthday (red heart emoji) Have the most amazing year ahead! Love you (red heart emoji).” Pashmina replied in a comment, “Love you more. So grateful for you Duggu bhaiya (hearts emojis).”

Hrithik will be next seen in Sidharth Anand's action thriller Fighter, which is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller War 2 and has a reported cameo in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times