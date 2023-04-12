Woah! Teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to release with Fighter on Republic Day

While principal shoot of BMCM is already completed, the action-packed entertainer, produced by Pooja Entertainment with AAZ Films, is currently in the post production stage. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the promotional campaign of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan begins in January with a teaser.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 16:34
movie_image: 
BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN

MUMBAI : While principal shoot of BMCM is already completed, the action-packed entertainer, produced by Pooja Entertainment with AAZ Films, is currently in the post production stage. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the promotional campaign of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan begins in January with a teaser.

Also read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: The curious case of female leads in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer

According to sources close to the development, Ali Abbas Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani and team are ready to launch an action-packed teaser during the Republic Day 2024 weekend. 

“The teaser cut is locked and loaded with action featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It’s in the final stages of post-production at the moment and the team is committed to bring it during the Republic Day 2024 weekend. The teaser will screen all across with the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led Fighter, as team BMCM will be locking a deal with cinema owners for a big splash on big screen,” revealed a source close to the development.

There have been some loose talks in the industry about delay in release of Bade Miyan Chota Miyan, however, our source confirms that the film will release as scheduled during the Eid 2024 weekend. 

“The teaser will reaffirm the Eid 2024 release, and will mark the beginning of a near 75-day marketing campaign. It’s a pure big-ticket entertainer with action, comedy, drama, thrill and music and the makers will be going big with all aspects towards the festive release,” the source added. 

To set things straight again, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is not a remake to the 1998 comic caper but an original action thriller with the same title.

Also read - Must Read! Will Bade Miyan Chote Miyan be the first 300 Crore movie of Akshay Kumar?

We hear that the people are very charged up taking the teaser of BMCM as AAZ has presented Akshay and Tiger in larger-than-life avatar that the fans would love to see them in. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on BMCM.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone Fighter Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 16:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Janhvi Kapoor and rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya seen praying at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple
MUMBAI : Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor has been making news not just for her movie choices but also for rumored dating...
MasterChef India : Kya Baat HaI! Vikas Khanna celebrates twenty three years of shifting to the USA; shares highlights of his achievement and pictures with Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
MUMBAI : Vikas Khanna is one of the most renowned and celebrated chefs in India and globally.He began his career where...
Review Out! Check out THIS review of Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff starrer Mast Mein Rehne Ka
MUMBAI : A lot of new content has been released recently and the audience is really being entertained by the new...
Wow: Isha Ambani’s chubby heart shaped diamond is all things exquisite and royal!
MUMBAI : It’s not an unknown fact that Isha Ambani belongs to one of the wealthiest families of the nation. She has...
Wow! THIS actress has been in the news for her bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, once did side roles
MUMBAI : The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they...
Must Read! Rohit Bal gains consciousness after 10 days in the hospital, fashion designer shows signs of recovery
MUMBAI : Well known fashion designer Rohit Bal is reportedly in critical condition and admitted at NCR’s Medanta...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Kya Baat Hai! Janhvi Kapoor and rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya seen praying at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple
Latest Video
Related Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Kya Baat Hai! Janhvi Kapoor and rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya seen praying at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple
Tripti Dimri
Wow! THIS actress has been in the news for her bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, once did side roles
Rohit Bal
Must Read! Rohit Bal gains consciousness after 10 days in the hospital, fashion designer shows signs of recovery
PARINEETI CHOPRA
Woah! 'Anything for you, Imtiaz sir", says Parineeti Chopra after gaining 15kgs for Chamkila
Randeep Hooda
Wow! Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to have a star studded wedding reception in Mumbai
sandipta Sen
Congratulations! Bengali actress Sandipta Sen gets engaged to Soumya Mukherjee, gives a glimpse of her diamond engagement ring, check it out