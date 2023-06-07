WOAH! Teaser of Prabhas starrer Salaar gets a mixed response; netizens say, “Looks like they used leftover footages from KGF 1 and 2”

The much-awaited teaser of Salaar was released this morning, and here’s what netizens have to say about it...
Prabhas

MUMBAI: Prabhas’ last release Adipurush failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, all the eyes are on his next release Salaar which is slated to hit the big screens in September 2023. Today, the teaser of Salaar was released at 5:12 am, and while everyone is watching it and it is trending on YouTube, there are a few netizens who are not happy with the teaser.

A netizen tweeted, “Okay thik hai ab #PrashanthNeelCinematicUniverse ke bharose yeh #Salaar  #SalaarTeaser Is Not Match the level of People craze just like announcement video this not like teaser my be , waiting for trailer #PrashanthNeel #Prabhas @PrithviOfficial Is Impressive.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Looks like they used leftover footages from kgf 1/2… kgf but with a diff lead.”

One more netizen posted, “Literally Disappointed ! BGM Is not upto As we expected #Prabhas Anna ni sarigga chupinchaledu ! Please make it sure #Salaar Trailer will give justice to the Audience !” Check out the tweets below...

Prabhas’ fans have high expectations from Salaar as it is directed by Prashanth Neel who had helmed the KGF franchise. KGF 2 had broken many records at the box office, and it was a blockbuster.

Prabhas' last three releases, Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush, failed to impress the audiences. So, let’s wait and watch what response Salaar will get.

Have you watched the teaser of Salaar, and what do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

