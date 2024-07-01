Woah! The Archies fame Vedang Raina wants to change this about rumoured girlfriend Khushi Kapoor, read more

MUMBAI: Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are supposed to be one of the new lovebirds of Bollywood. The Archies co-stars apparently met on the sets and hit it off. While The Archies might have been panned by viewers, it gave us two alleged couples in Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina.

However, none of them have given an official confirmation on the same. When asked about Vedang Raina on Koffee With Karan 8, Khushi Kapoor gave the 'We are just good friends' line. However, Vedang has spoken about Khushi Kapoor in an interview giving fans insight into her personality.

Unlike Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina got a lot of applause in The Archies. They felt he had the charm, which is the X-Factor of a leading man.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Vedang Raina said that Khushi Kapoor always give priority to others over herself, which he finds very laudable and endearing. Later, he said that at times she doubts herself way too much. It is a trait he would like to change.

The actor was earlier even linked to Palak Tiwari. Both of them are represented by the same talent agency. It was said that Vedang and she were going steady, and her mother Shweta Tiwari even approved of him as her boyfriend.

The Kapoor sisters are making news of their love lives. Janhvi Kapoor is in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. He is the grandson of Sushil Kumar Shinde. Shikhar has business interests in the gaming entertainment industry. Vedang Raina is also from a business family.

Credits - Bollywood Life






