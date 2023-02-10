Woah! The dialogue from 'Tiger Ka Message', 'jab tak tiger mara nahi...' is written by Aditya Chopra? Director Maneesh Sharma reveals

MUMBAI: Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of this year. Starring the iconic duo Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, fans are elated to welcome the film on the big screen.

While the recently released ‘Tiger Ka Message’ has already created a buzz among the fans, now director Maneesh Sharma has expressed his excitement about the movie and said that he wants to portray Tiger the way he has seen him “as a movie buff”.

Recently, director Maneesh Sharma disclosed his excitement about his upcoming venture Tiger 3, stating that taking forward the story of the iconic Tiger gave him “inexplicable excitement”.

“I want to portray Tiger like I’ve seen him as a movie buff - larger than life, towering over you with his star power. I am excited that I get to add a deeper layer to his journey,” mentioned the director.

He also discussed Salman Khan’s “Jab Tak Tiger Mara Nahin, Tab Tak Tiger Haara Nahin” dialogue, disclosing that it was penned by Aditya Chopra from Tiger Ka Message video, and called it a “masterstroke”. “It’s a total paisa vasool (value for money) big screen dialogue that will create hysteria when Salman says it on screen!” he noted.

Tiger 3, which is the third part of the Tiger franchise, is clearly a much-awaited film of this year. While fans have already received “Tiger Ka Message”, the director spoke about the film stating, “This time, it’s not only about saving India, but about standing up for himself and his family. And for a man, for Tiger, that is the core of who you are - an area where each one (even Tiger!) feels vulnerable. And he will do it with a vengeance. India’s No. 1 agent is India’s Enemy No. 1 this time and I think people will have fun watching this edge-of-the-seat action entertainer!"

Opening up on working with the Tiger himself (Salman Khan), the director stated that he brings in a mixture of strength and emotion in the story.

“Adding this layer of gravitas and emotion to Tiger’s journey is Salman’s nuanced performance. He brings the unique mixture of strength and emotion that only Superstar Salman can give to Tiger, and I think his fans and the fans of the franchise are going to love him even more for it!” he noted.

