Woah! The Kashmir Files actor Pallavi Joshi expresses that she is 'hurt' by Naseeruddin Shah's statement about the film

MUMBAI: Actor Pallavi Joshi has responded to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s recent comments about the rise of films that he views as jingoistic. In a recent interview, Naseer said that the popularity of films such as Gadar 2, The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files is actually very harmful.

Pallavi Joshi, who appeared in The Kashmir Files, which was directed by her husband Vivek Agnihotri, said that she was ‘hurt’ by Naseer’s comments.

In an interview with ETimes, she said that he should’ve at least watched the film before saying such things. Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma also reacted in a similar fashion to the veteran actor’s statement.

Pallavi said that she has known Naseer for years, and that they’ve also worked together. “Maybe his perspective will change after he watches the film,” she said, adding that it is important to first collect all the important information about a subject before talking about it.

She said that she respects Naseer a lot, but that she was hurt by his comments. Her husband also responded to Naseer’s comments, and said in an interview with Bollywood Life, “Some people are frustrated in life. They always believe in negative news.” The actor actually worked with Agnihotri on The Tashkent Files.

In an interview with the Free Press Journal some days ago, the veteran actor had said, “In fact, films like Kerala Story and Gadar 2, I haven’t seen them but I know what they are about. It’s disturbing that films like Kashmir Files are so massively popular whereas movies made by Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta, who are trying to portray the truth of their times don’t get seen.”

The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story and Gadar 2 have grossed a combined total of over Rs 1200 crore globally. Gadar 2 is currently challenging Pathaan’s all-time record for a Hindi-language film, and has made nearly Rs 520 crore in India. Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri will return with a new film together, The Vaccine War, which is due out on September 28.

